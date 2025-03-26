MillenniumPost
Home > Nation > Eastern Command military chiefs review preparedness
Nation

Eastern Command military chiefs review preparedness

BY Team MP26 March 2025 12:33 AM IST
Eastern Command military chiefs review preparedness
X

Kolkata: The Eastern Command of the Indian Army on Tuesday informed that the army commander along with Air Marshal Surat Singh, AOC-in-C Eastern Air Command and Lt Gen Zubin A Minwalla, GOC, Trishakti Corps visited the Doka La Sector to review operational preparedness.

The EC wrote on X:” Lt Gen RC Tiwari, #ArmyCdrEC, along with Air Marshal Surat Singh, AOC-in-C Eastern Air Command and Lt Gen Zubin A Minwalla, GOC #TrishaktiCorps, visited the Doka La Sector to review operational preparedness. The Army Commander commended the professionalism and dedication of the troops, emphasising the importance of maintaining moral ascendancy and ensuring the highest level of operational readiness to achieve battlefield dominance”.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story
Share it
X