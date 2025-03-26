Eastern Command military chiefs review preparedness

Kolkata: The Eastern Command of the Indian Army on Tuesday informed that the army commander along with Air Marshal Surat Singh, AOC-in-C Eastern Air Command and Lt Gen Zubin A Minwalla, GOC, Trishakti Corps visited the Doka La Sector to review operational preparedness.

The EC wrote on X:” Lt Gen RC Tiwari, #ArmyCdrEC, along with Air Marshal Surat Singh, AOC-in-C Eastern Air Command and Lt Gen Zubin A Minwalla, GOC #TrishaktiCorps, visited the Doka La Sector to review operational preparedness. The Army Commander commended the professionalism and dedication of the troops, emphasising the importance of maintaining moral ascendancy and ensuring the highest level of operational readiness to achieve battlefield dominance”.