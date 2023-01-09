East Central Railway gives certificates to 74 trainees trained under ‘Rail Kaushal Vikas Yojana’

HAJIPUR: In an effort to make youth skilled and employable by providing them industry-based training under the ‘Rail Kaushal Vikas’ scheme by East Central Railway, Supervisor Training Center and Mechanical Training Center of East Central Railway, from December 8, 2022 to December 29, 2022, Workshop / Samastipur, Carriage Repair Workshop / Harnaut and Electric Traction Training Center / 15th batch of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Mandal and 13th batch of Signal and Telecom Training Center Danapur were provided training. After the training, a total of 74 trainees were given certificates and best wishes were given for their bright future.

Under this scheme, a total of 1,098 youths have been given certificates after training by these training centers of the East Central Railway.