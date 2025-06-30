Ease of doing business, transparency key to MP’s industrial push: CM Yadav in Surat

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday said that ease of doing business, transparency, fairness and adherence to timelines are the core pillars of the state’s industrial and commercial policy, as he pitched the state as a preferred investment destination during an interactive session with industry leaders in Surat.

Addressing industrialists and investors, the CM announced that the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) will soon open a new office in Ahmedabad to strengthen investment facilitation and deepen ties with Gujarat’s industrial base.

The Surat roadshow yielded investment proposals worth Rs 15,710 crore, with the potential to generate over 11,250 jobs across sectors such as renewable energy, textiles, technical textiles, and waste management. “Under the ‘Industry and Employment Year 2025’ campaign, Madhya Pradesh is moving rapidly to expand its industrial footprint—from MSMEs to large enterprises,” CM Yadav said.

Highlighting the state’s geographical advantage, skilled workforce, abundant minerals, and policy incentives, he said MP is well positioned for investments in textiles, pharmaceuticals, tourism, and healthcare. The state, he added, offers direct subsidy transfers through DBT to ensure transparency.

CM Yadav drew cultural and economic parallels between the two states, noting that diamonds from Panna are polished in Surat, and cotton grown in MP powers Gujarat’s textile industry. He praised Gujarat’s contribution to national leadership, citing Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and credited PM Modi with steering India towards “security and prosperity” through projects like Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, and the Kashi Vishwanath corridor.

The session saw participation from over 400 industry representatives. CM Yadav inaugurated the event and was felicitated by representatives of GJEPC, the South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce, and Metaxil.

He urged Gujarat’s industry leaders to explore opportunities in MP and assured full government support for new investments.

Principal Secretary (Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion) Raghwendra Kumar Singh said MP offers over 1 lakh acres of land bank, 340+ industrial parks, and specialized clusters for IT, garments, food processing, plastics, and pharma. The state also ensures 24x7 power supply, 1000 MCM water capacity, and subsidies ranging from 10% to 40%.

He added that the upcoming PM MITRA Park in Dhar, spread across 2,000 acres with a planned Rs 2,000 crore investment, will feature plug-and-play units, solar power, and centralized steam boilers. The park is expected to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister in the coming two months.

At the interactive session, several Gujarat-based industrialists shared their success stories in MP.