Earning public trust in democracy not easy and maintaining it even greater challenge: CM Saini

Chandigarh: The interaction focused on governance, public policy and employment opportunities.



Highlighting good governance and a merit-based system as the foundation of development, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of a transparent recruitment policy to ensure fair opportunities for deserving youth.

He described skill development as a key future requirement and said that promoting training, innovation and entrepreneurship would help make the youth self-reliant.

The CM said that earning public trust in a democracy is not easy, and maintaining it is an even greater challenge. The third consecutive term of the double-engine government at the Centre and in Haryana reflects the confidence reposed by the people, especially the youth, in the govt’s policies. From the very beginning of its tenure, the government ensured that young talent is respected and provided equal opportunities. He said that Haryana and Punjab are not just neighbouring states, but two strong streams of the same culture, traditions and heritage.

Referring to the strict implementation of ‘Bina Parchi Bina Kharchi’ policy, the Chief Minister said that govt jobs in Haryana have been provided purely on the basis of merit. Large-scale recruitments carried out over the past years have boosted the confidence of youth and strengthened politics based on trust.

The Chief Minister assured the youth from Punjab that they are welcome to meet him at any time, and reiterated that the Haryana govt is fully committed to taking every possible step in the interest of youth.