Earlier govt job was a ‘distant dream’ but anymore: Punjab CM

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said that his sincere and honest government has given 28,873 jobs to youth in one year whereas the previous Congress government had given around 8,000 jobs in its maiden year.

Addressing the gathering in a function organised here at Municipal Bhawan to hand over appointment letters to the 409 newly recruited Sub Divisional Officers, Clerks, Junior Draftsmen and others in Local Government, PWD, Technical Education and General Administration department, the Chief Minister said that due to callousness of previous regimes government job was earlier a ‘distant dream’ for the youth of the state whereas his government has ensured that youth get the jobs as per their merit for which a transparent mechanism has been evolved. He said that the earlier government lacked the commitment and zeal to serve the masses in a true sense due to which these jobs were far away from the youth. However, Mann said that within a year of the formation of government, they have given 28,873 jobs to eligible youth completely on merit.

The Chief Minister reiterated that this venue has witnessed several such events in which youth have got jobs in various government departments. He said that this reflects the commitment of the state government to ensure the well-being of youth and open new avenues of employment for them. Mann said that it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction for him that all the youth will become active partners in the social economic progress of the state.

Interacting with the youth, the Chief Minister asserted that they should follow the dictum of ‘duty is duty’ and discharge it with utmost dedication, hard work and commitment. Congratulating the newly recruited employees for getting the job, he said that it is a red letter day for them as they have become new members of the family of the state government.