EAM meets Singapore’s Trade minister, discusses new domains of cooperation

Singapore: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met Singapore’s Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong and discussed with him new domains of bilateral cooperation with long-term implications.



Jaishankar, who is here on the second leg of his two-nation visit to Southeast Asia, will also meet Singapore’s newly-elected President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and other senior leaders and review bilateral cooperation and explore opportunities for further collaboration.

“Nice to meet Trade & Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong today (Friday) morning. Our discussions centered around new domains of cooperation with long-term implications,” Jaishankar posted on X.

He said he was looking forward to developing these ideas at the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR).

Later in the day, Jaishankar met Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and held a “very productive discussion on our bilateral partnership and its prospects” and “appreciated his insights on the global situation”.

He also met Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and discussed the current global landscape and its challenges.

On Thursday, Jaishankar held talks with Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and also chaired the regional conference of India’s ASEAN and East Asia Ambassadors.

“Good to meet my friend Defence Minister @Ng_Eng_Hen today. Thank him for addressing our Ambassadors conference. Always appreciate his strategic reading and assessments,” he said in a post on X.