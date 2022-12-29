EAM Jaishankar To Visit Cyprus And Austria From December 29 to January 3

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit the Republic of Cyprus and Austria from December 29 to January 3, an official statement said on Wednesday.



In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the minister will be in Republic of Cyprus (RoC) from December 29 to December 31, 2022. This year marks 60 years of the diplomatic relations between India and Cyprus.

During his visit, Jaishankar will meet Minister of Foreign Affairs of RoC, Ioannis Kasoulides, and also call on President of the House of Representatives, Annita Demetriou. He will also address the business and investment community of that country, and interact with the Indian diaspora.

Separately, in a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of RoC said the focus of the discussions between the two ministers will be the bilateral relations and the prospect of further deepening the cooperation between Cyprus and India in a wide range of sectors, economic cooperation of the two countries, EU-India relations, prospect of India's participation in a regional mechanism with countries of the region, "Turkey's provocative actions against Cyprus" as well as current regional and international issues of mutual interest.