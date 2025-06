EAM Jaishankar speaks with counterparts in UAE, Armenia

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said he spoke with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the UAE, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the current situation in West Asia and the role of diplomacy.

The situation in West Asia continues to evolve amid increased military tensions between Israel and Iran.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Had a telecon with DPM & FM @ABZayed of UAE on the current situation in West Asia and the role of diplomacy. Agreed to remain in touch.”

In another post on X, Jaishankar said he also spoke with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan.

“Spoke with FM @AraratMirzoyan of Armenia. Discussed ongoing developments in the region and our close cooperation,” Jaishankar said.

Israel on Friday conducted strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear, missile and military complexes, mounting tension in West Asia, and prompting retaliatory action by the Islamic Republic.

India had said on Friday that it was “deeply concerned” over the recent developments between the two countries and was “closely monitoring” the evolving situation, even as New Delhi urged both nations to avoid any escalatory steps.

Amid the escalating tensions, Jaishankar on Friday spoke with his counterparts in Israel and Iran to discuss the situation.

In a post on Friday, Jaishankar said he received a call from Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gideon Sa’ar.

Later in another post, Jaishankar said he also had a telephonic conversation with Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.

Meanwhile, on early Monday, Iran fired a new wave of missile attacks at Israel, killing at least eight people, while Israel warned hundreds of thousands of people in the middle of Tehran to evacuate ahead of new strikes.

The warning came on the fourth day of the conflict, when the Israeli military claimed it had achieved air superiority above the Iranian capital and could fly over the city without facing major threats. The military has issued similar evacuation warnings for civilians in parts of Gaza and Lebanon ahead of strikes.