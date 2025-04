New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held a phone conversation with his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi, focusing on the overall situation in the Middle East.

"Appreciate the telecon with FM @badralbusaidi of Oman today. Discussed recent regional developments," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

It is learnt that Jaishankar and Albusaidi deliberated on the situation in Gaza.