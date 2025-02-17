EAM Jaishankar, Omani FM discuss trade, investment & energy security

Muscat: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held wide-ranging discussions with his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi on bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and energy security.

Jaishankar, who is in the Omani capital here to attend the 8th Indian Ocean Conference, also met foreign ministers of several other nations, including Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Brunei on the sidelines of the event and discussed issues related to bilateral ties and regional cooperation.

"Delighted to meet FM @badralbusaidi of Oman this morning. Appreciate his personal efforts in successfully hosting the 8th Indian Ocean Conference," Jaishankar posted on X.

"Held wide-ranging discussions on our cooperation in trade, investment and energy security," he said.

The two leaders jointly released the logo celebrating the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic relations.

They also jointly released a book titled ‘Mandvi to Muscat: Indian Community and the Shared History of India and Oman’. Later, Jaishankar also met his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

"Good to meet FM @araghchi of Iran this afternoon. Spoke about our bilateral ties and developments in the region," he said in a post on X.

Jaishankar also held "warm" talks with Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof, Foreign Minister of Brunei. "A warm conversation with Brunei FM Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof this morning. Followed up on PM @narendramodi’s September 2024 Brunei visit outcomes. Appreciate his insights on the region and support for India-ASEAN partnership," he said in a post on X. Jaishankar met his Bhutanese counterpart D N Dhungyel and held talks about strengthening the bilateral partnership.

"A pleasure talking with @FMBhutan D. N. Dhungyel in Muscat today. Our discussion focused on advancing our bilateral and regional cooperation. Underlined the dynamism of our unique and time-tested partnership," he posted on X.

The minister also met Sri Lanka's former president Ranil Wickremesinghe on the sidelines of the Indian Ocean Conference. At the conference, Jaishankar called the Indian Ocean a "global lifeline" and urged countries in the region to look out for each other, supplement their strengths and coordinate their policies to fulfil its development, connectivity, maritime and security aspirations.

The conference was hosted by Oman, which is home to a sizeable Indian community totalling approximately 664,783 individuals as of August 2024, according to the Government of Oman. Jaishankar met Bangladesh interim government's Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain.

The "conversation was focused on our bilateral relationship, as also on BIMSTEC," he posted on X.

Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is an organisation to promote economic growth and social progress in the Bay of Bengal region. The member states are India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

Jaishankar also met Nepal foreign affairs minister Arzu Rana Deuba and "had a useful review of our bilateral cooperation".

"Look forward to strengthening our ties," he said.

Jaishankar had a "productive interaction" with his Sri Lankan counterpart Vijitha Herath on the sidelines of the 8th Indian Ocean Conference during which the two leaders "took stock of our wide-ranging cooperation".

"Committed to the economic recovery and progress of Sri Lanka," the EAM said.

He also met his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Khaleel and "exchanged views on the many facets of our cooperation".