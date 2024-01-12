EAM Jaishankar likely to travel to Iran for talks with counterpart on Monday

New Delhi:External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to travel to Iran on Monday to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian during which they are expected to deliberate on a range of bilateral and regional issues including the unfolding security situation in the Red Sea, one of the world’s most crucial waterways.



Jaishankar’s planned visit to Tehran comes against the backdrop of growing global concerns over Houthi militants targeting merchant vessels in the Red Sea amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The United States and the United Kingdom have already launched air strikes targeting the Houthi positions in Yemen.

The external affairs minister is scheduled to travel to Iran on Monday for a short visit, people familiar with the matter said, adding the two sides are likely to deliberate on a range of bilateral and

regional issues including the situation in the Red Sea.

India has been closely monitoring the unfolding situation in the Red Sea.

The issue figured in a telephonic conversation between Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday.