EAM Jaishankar holds talks with Czech counterpart Jan Lipavsky

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held talks with his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavsky focusing on various bilateral and regional issues.

The talks took place on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue.

“The meeting with FM @JanLipavsky of Czech Republic on #RaisinaDialogue2024 sidelines was a good stock taking. We appreciated the progress after PM Pete Fiala’s recent visit and explored further areas of collaboration. Was useful to hear regional insights,” Jaishankar said on ‘X’.

“Another meeting with the minister @DrSJaishankar, already the sixth since I took office. There is no greater evidence of intense Czech-Indian relations,” Lipavsky said.

His visit to India comes amid Indian national Nikhil Gupta remaining in Czech custody in a case relating to the US’s allegations of an Indian link over a foiled plot to kill a Sikh separatist on American soil.

Gupta has been charged by the US government with involvement in the conspiracy to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who holds dual citizenship of the US and Canada.

Gupta has been in a jail in Prague since he was detained in the Czech Republic around eight months back.

Jaishankar also held separate talks with Mauritian Foreign Minister Maneesh Gobin, his Romanian counterpart Luminita Odobescu and Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command Admiral John Aquilino.

He also held a meeting with Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

“Encouraging to hear the optimism of Uber CEO @dkhos on doing business in India. The world takes note of the transformation of the last decade. And awaits the coming opportunities.