EAM Jaishankar files nomination papers for RS polls from Gujarat

Gandhinagar: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday filed his nomination papers for elections to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.



After filing the nomination form, Jaishankar thanked Prime Minister, BJP leadership and the people of Gujarat for giving him another chance to represent the state in the upper house of Parliament.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and BJP’s Gujarat unit president C R Paatil accompanied Jaishankar to the state Assembly complex in Gandhinagar where he submitted the nomination papers to Returning Officer Rita Mehta.

Jaishankar also said a neighbouring country has posed a challenge of terrorism but the government is dealing with it strongly and that the Modi government will keep the country safe and secure. “I got the chance to be part of the changes seen in the last four years, especially in foreign policy, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I hope and expect to contribute to the development of the country under Modi’s leadership,” he said. Jaishankar said he was fortunate to represent Gujarat, considered a model state not just in India but also globally for its schemes and developmental projects.

“I would express gratitude for another chance. I am also thankful for the support and enthusiasm of legislators,” he said. Queried on India’s relations with neighbouring countries, he said that overall there has been great progress with countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the last nine years of the Modi government.

“We have increased trade and connectivity, our relationship has improved, and even from the perspective of the security, there has been an improvement,” he said.