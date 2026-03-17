EAM Jaishankar discusses Iran conflict with EU counterparts

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with his counterparts from the 27 member states of the European Union (EU) in Brussels focusing on global



flashpoints in Ukraine and West Asia as well as ways to deepen India’s relations with Europe.

Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to the Belgian capital at the invitation of EU Foreign and Security Policy Chief Kaja Kallas to attend a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council of the bloc.

It is the first high-level visit from India to Brussels headquartered EU after the two sides firmed up a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in January.

The external affairs minister held separate meetings with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and his counterparts from Germany, Greece and Belgium.

“A new chapter in India-EU ties has opened up in 2026,” Jaishankar said in an apparent reference to the outcomes reached by the two sides in their summit meeting in January in New Delhi.

“The Foreign Ministers coordinate translating the various agreements into outcomes. Our conversation today therefore covered trade, investment, technology, mobility and defence in particular,” he said on social media.

“The stronger convergence between India and EU in a multipolar world is also expressed in closer consultations. Discussed the

West Asia conflict, the Ukraine situation and the

Indo-Pacific in today’s gathering,” he said. with agency inputs