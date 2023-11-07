EAM holds talks with Malaysian counterpart

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held wide-ranging talks with his Malaysian counterpart Zambry Abdul Kadir to expand bilateral cooperation in areas of defence, trade, investment and health.



The two ministers held the talks at the sixth India-Malaysia Joint Commission Meeting (JCM).

It is learnt that the broad focus of the deliberations was to enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Last week, the MEA said the JCM will review the progress of enhanced strategic partnership in areas of politics, defence, security, economic, trade and investment, health, science and technology.

The Malaysian foreign ministry on Sunday said both foreign ministers will also exchange views on regional and international matters of mutual interest.