EAM asks SCO nations to adhere to int’l law, respect sovereignty

BISHKEK: Members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) should work together to promote stability and prosperity in the region by strictly adhering to the principles of international law, respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each other and encouraging economic cooperation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday in an apparent dig at China.

Jaishankar’s remarks came as he addressed the 22nd session of the Council of Heads of Government of SCO at Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

“SCO should work together to promote stability and prosperity in the region by strictly adhering to the principles of international law, respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each other and encouraging economic cooperation,” he said in his address.

In this context, the centrality of the interests of Central Asian states plays a key role, he said.

Beijing is investing billions of dollars in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan. India has protested against the projects in Pakistan as it is being laid through the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

He said India shares deep civilisational ties with the people of the SCO region.

Currently, the SCO countries include India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

“The continuous movement of goods, ideas and people traversing the region has left indelible imprints on our customs, traditions, language and cuisine. These historical relationships should now create a template for greater economic cooperation,” Jaishankar said

“The Global South should not be saddled with unviable debt arising from opaque initiatives,” Jaishankar said, in another jibe at China, which is accused of launching unviable infrastructure projects in countries like Sri Lanka and Pakistan, saddling those countries with debts.

At the same time, Jaishankar said that the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) could become “prosperity enablers.”

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, which many see as an alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, was jointly announced by the leaders of the US, India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany and Italy.