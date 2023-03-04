E-tendering: Haryana govt’s big step towards ensuring transparency

Chandigarh: Under the dynamic leadership of the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the present Haryana state government is constantly taking pioneering steps towards bringing complete transparency to the government system.

After ensuring transparency in various public-centric services, now the government has started the e-tender process to ensure the execution of work being done through panchayats in a fair and transparent manner.

Not only this, e-tendering also aims to speed up the development work in panchayats along with fixing the accountability of the concerned.