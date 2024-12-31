E-PoS kits provided to all ration depots in Punjab: Minister

Chandigarh: Punjab’s Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department had yet another successful year.

In 2024, 14,420 E-PoS Kits including E-PoS devices and Iris scanners as well as Electronic Weighing Scales were purchased with a view to ensure hassle-free distribution of the ration, said Punjab Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, adding that an E-PoS kit has been provided at each of the ration depots besides making sure to install Electronic Weighing Scales at these depots.

The department ensured a successful Rabi season by procuring 124.57 Lakh Metric Tonne (LMT) wheat for the central pool and crediting a sum of Rs 28,340.95 crore in the accounts of 9 lakh farmers. Similarly, during the Kharif season, the department procured 172.93 LMT of paddy and credited an amount of Rs 40,119.76 crore into the accounts of approximately 8 lakh farmers.