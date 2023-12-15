e-Buses completes one year in Ladakh

Leh/Kargil: Notwithstanding the harsh climatic conditions, Ladakh has successfully embraced the services of 19 electric buses for over a year now, cumulatively covering over 10.50 lakh kilometres and curbing carbon dioxide emissions by an estimated 25.20 lakh kilograms, officials said.

The eBuses from PMI Electro Mobility Solutions were introduced in Leh and Kargil as part of the government efforts to transform Ladakh into a carbon-neutral region, improve public transport with a variety of passenger safety measures and develop the places as smart cities. “The eBuses have had a transformative impact on public transport in the region and administration is looking forward to increasing the fleet in future,” Deputy Director, District Motor Garages, Leh, Zulfiqar Ali said. Expressing satisfaction over functioning of the e-buses, he said given Ladakh’s extreme temperatures, PMI Electro’s eBuses feature state-of-the-art heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning system to maintain stable internal temperature, taking care of passenger comfort.