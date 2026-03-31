‘E-Bhoomi portal for Tosham IMT to be opened next week’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that while Congress election promises during its regime were never implemented and remained confined to announcements that “ended up in dustbins,” the BJP-led double-engine government since 2014 has ensured that every election Sankalp is being fulfilled on the ground in a time-bound, transparent and accountable manner. He said the present government is not a promise-making administration but a delivery-oriented governance model, where every Sankalp is translated into action with commitment and speed.



The Chief Minister was addressing the Unnat Sinchai Utsav–2026 organised at Tosham in Bhiwani district on Tuesday. Upon arrival, he paid floral tributes to former Chief Minister late Chaudhary Bansi Lal and late Chaudhary Surender Singh.