Dynastic parties serve their own interests, not the public: MP CM

New Delhi: On the final day of campaigning for the last phase of the Bihar Assembly polls, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav sharpened his attack on Opposition parties, accusing family-run outfits of prioritising personal gain over public welfare.

Yadav on Sunday addressed several rallies and led roadshows in support of NDA candidates across various Assembly constituencies, where voting is scheduled for November 11.

In the Dhaka constituency, Yadav urged voters to back the NDA to ensure continued development under the “double-engine government.” “Family-based parties never think about people’s progress — they work only for their own families,” Yadav told voters at Chiraiya, Narkatia and Motihari in East Champaran district. “This election is between dharma and adharma. Kans and Krishna belonged to the same lineage, but Bihar’s people know whom to choose,” he said, invoking mythological symbolism to contrast the NDA with its rivals.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Yadav said both leaders had risen from humble backgrounds and were working tirelessly for inclusive growth. “Modi ji has enhanced India’s stature on the global stage, while Nitish Kumar has ensured peace and progress in Bihar,” he said.

The MP CM asserted that the NDA government was committed to comprehensive development in Bihar. “For Bihar to move rapidly on the path of growth, it is essential that NDA governments continue in both Delhi and Patna. A double-engine government will set new benchmarks for development,” he said.

Contrasting the Modi government’s decisive approach against terrorism with the Congress-led UPA era, Yadav claimed, “Between 2004 and 2014, terrorists killed innocent Indians, and the then PM Manmohan Singh said he could do nothing because they fled to Pakistan. But under Modi ji, even Pakistan isn’t safe for criminals anymore.”

Urging voters to strengthen democracy through active participation, Yadav said, “Voting is essential to keep democracy strong. The NDA works for farmers, women, youth and the poor — not for vote banks.”

During the roadshow in Dhaka, Yadav added, “The public’s affection and enthusiasm clearly show that Bihar has once again decided in favour of the NDA.