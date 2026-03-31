‘Dynamic administrator’: CJI Surya Kant praises Ladakh L-G Saxena

New Delhi: During his recent visit to Leh, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant showered praise on Ladakh's Lieutenant General (L-G) VK Saxena.

CJI Kant was recently in Ladakh to inaugurate the district court complexes in Leh and Kargil, as well as the office of the Legal Services Authority, according to Bar and Bench.

"Your Lieutenant Governor is dynamic. He has passion for it. Now that he is here as administrator, it can really do wonders," CJI Kant said.

He praised the L-G on March 28 while in conversation with Leh's Chief Horticulture Officer Kunzang Wangmo. In the exchange captured on camera after tree planting at the court complex, the CJI and Wangmo spoke about the harmful effects of fertilisers.

"The best part is organic, natural. In most parts of the country, people are using so much spray and chemicals," CJI Kant told Wangmo.

Addressing L-G Saxena later, CJI said:

"Your Chief Horticulture Officer, she is also very committed. I just told her that you are fortunate to have such a dynamic administrator."

A video of the inauguration of the Leh District Complex and the CJI's informal conversation with Wangmo has been uploaded by a local media channel called 'Reach Ladakh' on YouTube.

CJI had arrived in Leh on March 27 and was welcomed at the airport by L-G Saxena, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Chief Justice Arun Palli and others.

On March 28, he inaugurated the court complex in Leh. A day later, he also inaugurated the newly constructed District Court Complex at Kargil from the conference hall of Hotel Grand Dragon, Leh.