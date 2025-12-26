Dy Speaker of Gujarat Assembly resigns

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Assembly Deputy Speaker Jethabhai Bharwad on Thursday resigned from the post, citing his “busy schedule” and other responsibilities, the state government said in a release.

Bharwad, accompanied by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma, handed over his resignation to Speaker Shankar Chaudhary at the latter’s official residence in Gandhinagar, said the release.

Chaudhary has accepted the resignation, it said.

Bharwad (75), who also goes by the name Jethabhai Ahir, is a six-time MLA from Shehra constituency in Panchmahal district.