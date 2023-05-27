Dy NSA Misri on 2-day visit of J&K

Srinagar: Deputy National Security Advisor, Vikram Misri, on Friday chaired the second meeting of the Task Force to ensure the exercise of India’s rights under the Indus Waters Treaty.



Misri, who was on two-day visit to J&K, took stock of progress made on various Hydro Power Projects in the Union Territory. He also emphasised upon the concerned officers to ensure that works on all the Indus Basin projects are completed in a time-bound manner to enable better utilisation of India’s rights under the Indus Waters Treaty.

Among others, the meeting was attended by the Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, J&K and officials of the concerned executing agencies besides officials from the concerned Union

Ministries and agencies including the Ministry of External Affairs and Commissioner (Indus) Ministry of Jal Shakti.

During the two-day visit, Deputy NSA also called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and apprised him of ongoing steps towards monitoring the implementation of hydro power projects in the Indus Basin on directions of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Vikram Misri also met the top military and security officials in the UT and was briefed on the prevailing situation in the Kashmir.

He appreciated the role of all stakeholders in the successful conduct of the G-20 working group meeting on tourism held in Srinagar recently.