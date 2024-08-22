Dy CM Pawar launches 'Maharashtravadi Helpline' to popularise welfare schemes

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday launched the 'Maharashtravadi Helpline' to ensure benefits of welfare schemes reach people in an effective manner.



Addressing a press conference, Pawar, also the president of Nationalist Congress Party, said issues raised through the helpline will be addressed within 24-48 hours, while the office of the Deputy CM will review the feedback every evening.

"The target is to reach more than 2.5 crore households. Through Maharashtrawadi Helpline number 9861717171, people will be provided details related to schemes including flagship ones like Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana and Annapurna Yojana. The aim is to ensure all government schemes reach the people of Maharashtra hassle free," Pawar said.

With the helpline number in place, citizens can also send Whatsapp messages, and an automated chatbot system will guide people through the process in English, Hindi, and Marathi and help them with their issues and also to register complaints, the NCP chief said.

Keeping in mind that not everyone is digitally sound, he said a mass awareness programme will also be in place, under which NCP workers will approach people door to door, he added.

"This initiative also allows people to report issues of corruption, ensuring transparency and accountability. A dedicated desk has been set up at my office where staff will review the feedback coming from across the state every evening. The state has been divided into divisions and constituencies so that officers can address issues in real-time within 24 to 48 hours," Pawar explained.

The soft launch of the helpline number has attracted massive response as more than 60,000 queries were received in just 12 days without any formal advertisement, he said.

"Out of these, 10,000 have already been resolved, and the rest are being addressed. Additionally, we are setting up a dedicated call centre with the capacity to handle 50,000 queries every day. The goal is to reach out to as many people in need as possible, ensuring every person who contacts or is a beneficiary receives the benefits they deserve," he said.

Pawar claimed he is always thinking of news ways to ensure no one faces harassment or trouble, adding "this is why we have named the helline Maharashtravadi and not Rashtravadi".

"Maharashtra is my state. It is our state and I feel personally responsible for every resident. MLAs and party workers have been tasked with reaching over 2.5 crore households in the state to ensure this initiative is fully supported and maximized. All these households must have this helpline number," he said.