Dy CM meets Gadkari, seeks enhanced road infrastructure for HP

New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday, seeking increased support to strengthen the state’s crucial road infrastructure.

During the meeting, Agnihotri put forth several key demands, including an extension in the validity of All India taxi permits from 12 to 15 years, in alignment with the vehicle scrapping policy.

Gadkari responded positively, assuring that the matter would be reviewed sympathetically and instructed officials to process the proposal accordingly.

Agnihotri also urged the release of Rs 7.63 crore in pending capital investment funds intended for scrapping old vehicles.

In addition, he called for the designation of the Nangal–Jaijon road as a National Highway, citing its significance in connecting the proposed bulk drug park. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) valued at Rs 429 crore has been prepared for submission under the Gati Shakti scheme.

Furthermore, the Deputy CM proposed the extension of NH-503A’s four-laning from Bankhandi (at the Himachal Pradesh border) to Jhaleda. This 15-kilometre stretch links key religious destinations, including Shree Anandpur Sahib and Mata Chintpurni.

Agnihotri also emphasised the need to improve connectivity between Chandigarh and the Baddi industrial hub—a proposal Gadkari confirmed is actively under consideration.

He sought Rs 48.69 crore under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for upgrading the Jaijon Modh–Tahliwal Chowk road and three associated bridges. Gadkari assured prompt approval and instructed that a DPR be prepared under the Gati Shakti framework.