DU’s IP college turns 100

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is slated to be the chief guest at the centenary celebrations of the Delhi University’s historic Indraprastha College for Women, which was founded in 1924.

Sources said the function to mark the eventful 100 years of the institution will be held on the charming college campus on February 7.

This day holds significance in the journey of the institution whose history is intertwined with the movement for women’s education and the Independence movement of India.

The current iconic premises of the college in Civil Lines was inaugurated on February 7, 1939 by then Vicereine Lady Linlithgow.

Currently called the Indraprastha College for Women or more popularly ‘IP college’, the institution, the oldest women’s college of Delhi University, was started two years after the creation of the varsity, which itself marked its centenary in 2022.

Sources said that preparations are underway at the college campus for hosting the centenary event which will be held at the college ground.

Vice President Dhankhar is slated to be the chief guest at the 100th anniversary celebrations, they said.

The renowned institution is one of the most sought-after colleges for women in the country, with several noted personalities counted among its alumnae.

The institution traces its origin from the Indraprastha Girls’ Senior Secondary School founded by a few philanthropists of the Delhi Theosophical Society in 1904 at a haveli at Chippiwara near Jama Masjid in Old Delhi.

The college began as an intermediate college in two rooms of the school in 1924, according to archival records.

It subsequently moved to Chandrawali Bhawan in the Civil Lines area in 1934.