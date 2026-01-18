Durgapur Rape Case | Survivor tells court friend touched her inappropriately, identifies rapist

KOLKATA: The survivor in the Durgapur rape case, a medical student from Odisha, told a sessions court that her friend took her to a forested area and touched her inappropriately, and that one of the other accused raped her, court sources said. Her statement was recorded over nearly three hours on Friday during a closed-door hearing attended only by the judge, the accused, their lawyers and assistants, and the special public prosecutor.

The incident occurred on the night of October 10, when the student, enrolled at a private medical college in Durgapur, went out for dinner with her friend, Wasif Ali, and was allegedly assaulted outside the college campus by a group of men. Police later arrested six individuals, including Ali. During the hearing, she identified Ali as the one who took her into the forested area and touched her, and also pointed out the other accused as the person who raped her. Investigators noted that the survivor had initially given a different account at the hospital but later reiterated her police statement in court. The prosecution submitted her police statement, judicial statement, FIR, and six medical reports, with her deposition continuing on Saturday.