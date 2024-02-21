Due to increasing people’s trust in Modi, BJP will win all LS seats by huge margin in MP: Vijayvargiya

BHOPAL: Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday said that due to increasing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trust among the people, BJP would win all 29 Lok Sabha Seats with a huge margin in Madhya Pradesh in the forthcoming general elections.



Interacting with Millennium Post in an interview, Vijayvargiya, a senior minister in Mohan Yadav’s cabinet who holds Urban Development and Housing portfolios said that the Modi-led government has taken many steps to the poor’s welfare by introducing various schemes and policies due to this, the trust of the people has increased more towards Modi’s leadership. The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled in April-May this year.

“Due to this trust of people in Modiji, our party will win all 29 Lok Sabha Seats of Madhya Pradesh by a huge margin. As per Modi’s resolution, the state BJP has started reaching out to the people by mobilising the party workers, ensuring at least 370 votes more than in the previous elections at every booth”, former BJP general secretary Vijayvargiya claimed.

Vijayvargiya has been the general secretary in charge of Haryana and West Bengal, where BJP performed well in the Assembly elections which were held in both states. He has been a minister in Uma Bharti, Babulal Gour and Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s cabinets.

“The Opposition in Madhya Pradesh has weakened in the last ten years due to Modi’s decisions taken for the welfare of people and development. So, this time, there is no presence seen of the Congress in the state against the BJP and Modiji”, the minister added.

On asking about former Congress Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s switch over to BJP, Vijayvargiya said it was his personal opinion that they (BJP) had been raising questions over Nath and his -15-month tenure as CM in the recently concluded state Assembly polls, how could we accept him in the BJP.

Amid the speculations over Nath’s quitting the Congress and joining the BJP, which have been rife for a few days, Vijayvargiya made the statement on Saturday that the doors were closed to Nath-like leaders in the state BJP.

In Madhya Pradesh, there are 29 Lok Sabha segments. BJP won 28 seats out of them in the 2019 elections while Congress bagged merely the Chhindwada seat from which Nakul Nath, son of the former CM Nath registered victory.

The senior BJP leader claimed that the BJP would win every Lok Sabha seat with a huge margin and the vote share of the party would be increased than the previous elections in the state.

In the previous elections, BJP’s vote share was 58 per cent in the state while Congress secured only 34.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent votes received by the BSP.