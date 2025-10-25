Dubai teen drives civic awareness in rural Bihar

Patna: In an era of digital engagement, 16-year-old Prithvi Dua, a student at Jumeirah College in Dubai, is redefining youth participation through his initiative, Project Civic Lane.

What began as an effort to assist a micro-entrepreneur in rural India has grown into a movement promoting civic awareness among young people in Bihar’s villages.

Realising that the challenge lay not in ignorance but in the lack of access to information, Prithvi launched Civic Lane to help rural youth understand government schemes, civic rights and responsibilities.

Over the course of 22 months, the project has reached more than 3,100 students across 14 villages and 22 schools in Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, and Samastipur districts.

Through workshops and simulations, students learn to navigate government portals, apply for scholarships, and adopt environmentally responsible habits.

To ensure sustainability, Prithvi trained 20 peer educators who now act as youth civic ambassadors.

Supported by KCS Foundation India and Human Aid Foundation, Civic Lane integrates digital literacy with democratic participation.

For his work, Prithvi received the Young Changemaker Award at the 2025 Youth Empowerment & Service Awards.

He is now developing a civic education curriculum for Bihar schools, turning awareness into lasting action.