Dubai: Khattar offers prayers at Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar

CHANDIGARH: Union Housing & Urban Affairs and Energy minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday visited Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar in Jebel Ali, Dubai, where he offered prayers for the happiness and prosperity of all Indians.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said that the teachings of the Sikh Gurus continue to serve as an enduring source of guidance and moral strength for humanity. He emphasised the importance of spreading these timeless messages to every household so that future generations can draw inspiration and direction from them. “We must not only learn from the teachings of the Gurus but also embody them in our everyday lives,” he added.

Khattar also commended the growing Sikh and Punjabi community in Dubai, appreciating their contribution to society and expressing gratitude for the warm and respectful welcome he received. Upon his arrival at the Gurudwara, the Union minister was honoured with a Siropa and a memento by Sardar Surinder Singh Kandhari, Chief Sevadar, and S.P. Singh Oberoi, Managing Sevakar.