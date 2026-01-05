DSIR sanctions STREE Project to NIT Raipur to empower rural women in Dhamtari district

Raipur: In a significant step toward advancing women-led development in rural India, the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) has sanctioned the STREE (Skill Development through Technological Resources for Empowering Economic Growth of Women) project to the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Raipur. The sanction ceremony was held in New Delhi on January 4, 2026, in the presence of the Union Minister of Science and Technology, Shri Jitendra Singh.

The initiative is being implemented through the Section 8 company, NIT Raipur Foundation for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (NITRRFIE). Supported under the Technology Development and Utilization Programme for Women (TDUPW) of the A2K+ Scheme of the Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India, the project has been granted financial assistance of Rs. 90 lakhs for a duration of 36 months. The programme aims to establish Women Skill Satellite Centres in Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh, with an objective of training 300 rural women over a period of three years.

The project enjoys strong institutional backing from the Dhamtari district administration. Key officials supporting the initiative include Shri Abinash Mishra, Collector & District Magistrate and Co-Principal Investigator, Shri Gajendra Singh Thakur, Chief Executive Officer, Zila Panchayat, Dr. Shailendra Singh, Assistant Director, CSSDA & District Officer, and Mr. Jai Verma, DPM, CGSRLM, who will facilitate local coordination and outreach.

From NIT Raipur, the project is mentored by Dr. N. V. Ramana Rao, Director, NIT Raipur, and led by Dr. Anuj Kumar Shukla, Assistant Professor and Principal Investigator, along with Mr. Pawan Kataria, Assistant Registrar and Co-Principal Investigator & Officer In-Charge, NITRRFIE. At the national level, the project has been shaped with support from Dr. Vipin Shukla, Scientist-G, Adviser & Head of A2K+, and Dr. Vandana Kalia, Scientist ‘F’, at DSIR, Ministry of Science & Technology.

The signing ceremony was attended by Dr. Anuj Kumar Shukla, Assistant Professor, NIT Raipur and Principal Investigator of the STREE project, underscoring the collaborative framework between academia, government institutions, and district administration.

The STREE project will focus on comprehensive skill development for rural women in areas such as fibre extraction and processing from Kosa (cocoon) silk, modern weaving technologies, product design and development, entrepreneurship development programmes, and market linkage support. It will primarily benefit marginalized and agriculture-based communities, with the broader goal of creating women-led micro-enterprises and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Dr. N. V. Ramana Rao, Director, NIT Raipur said, "The signing ceremony for the sanction of the STREE project in the distinguished presence of Union Minister Shri Jitendra Singh marks a transformative milestone for NIT Raipur in our commitment to inclusive innovation and women empowerment. The STREE project embodies our vision of integrating cutting-edge technology with grassroots development to create sustainable and scalable solutions for rural women.”

"The sanction of the STREE (Skill Development through Technological Resources for Empowering Economic Growth of Women) project to NIT Raipur by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) is a significant step toward empowering rural women of Chhattisgarh, particularly in Dhamtari district. By establishing Women Skill Satellite Centres and providing training to 300 rural women over the next three years in areas such as fibre extraction from Kosa silk, modern weaving, product design, entrepreneurship and market linkages, this initiative will promote women-led micro-enterprises and sustainable livelihoods. The project aligns with our vision of women-led development and inclusive growth in Chhattisgarh." - CM Vishnu Deo Sai