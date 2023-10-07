Drunk youth urinates on elderly couple in UP

JHANSI (UP): A 19-year-old youth, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, ‘accidentally’ discharged urine on an elderly couple, an official said on Friday.



Ritesh was detained by the Railway Police Force (RPF). They were travelling in the AC compartment of Sampark Kranti Express, which runs between Manikpur junction in Uttar Pradesh and Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi.

Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of the North Central Railways, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, said senior citizen GN Khare and his wife were on adjacent lower berths in the train’s B3 coach.

Ritesh, who was travelling in the same compartment, “accidentally” discharged urine while walking unsteadily, allegedly under the influence of liquor, Upadhyay said, adding that the urine drops fell on the couple.The couple, travelling from Harpalpur in Madhya Pradesh to Hazrat Nizamuddin, raised an alarm, and the travelling ticket examiner (TTE) informed the Railway control room of Jhansi. When the train reached Jhansi, the RPF deboarded Ritesh, and registered a case against him, North Central Railways’s PRO Manoj Singh said.