Jaipur: Drugs worth Rs 1.83 crores were seized and a man was arrested from Rajasthan’s Jalore district, police said on Tuesday.

Pali Deputy Inspector General Om Prakash said the police team, following a tip-off, raided a house in Nimbawas village and arrested Chhagan Ram Choudhary.

The team recovered around 46,000 tablets of “prohibited” drugs, the DIG said.