Drugs worth Rs 18 crore seized in Assam

Guwahati: Two persons from Manipur were arrested in Assam on Sunday after drugs worth Rs 18 crore were seized from their possession in Guwahati and neighbouring Kamrup district, police said.



Acting on a tip-off, the Assam Police’s Special Task Force personnel along with the Kamrup police chased a vehicle with the two alleged traffickers on board and apprehended them, a senior officer said.

STF Deputy Inspector General Partha Sarathi Mahanta said police personnel were deployed after information was received that a Manipur-based group would transport drugs through Assam.

“Early on Sunday, specific information was received that the group was on its way in a luxury vehicle to deliver the contraband.

“Accordingly, the vehicle was tracked down and an STF team along with Kamrup district police chased the team. In order to escape the police dragnet, the peddlers tried to flee the spot. In the process, the driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell around 100 ft down the hillock of Powa Makkah in Hajo,” Mahanta said. Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “Early this morning, @KamrupPolice apprehended two drug peddlers, natives of a neighbouring state, who were involved in the distribution of narcotics in Assam. They were found in possession of 2.2 kg of heroin concealed in soap boxes and packets. Kudos to @assampolice for their outstanding efforts in combating drug trafficking.”