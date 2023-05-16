Drugs, crime increasing due to policy failure of Haryana govt: BS Hooda

Rohtak: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the youth of the state are getting trapped in the quagmire of drugs and crime, due to the policy failure of the BJP-JJP government.



Hooda on Tuesday reached Chidi, Khidwali, Ghuskani, Jinderan and Titoli villages as part of the ‘Hath se Hath Jodo’ campaign. Answering the questions of media persons on this occasion, he expressed concern over drug addiction, crime and unemployment spreading in a terrible way in the state.

Responding to a question on incidents with women in the Chief Minister’s public dialogue programme, Hooda termed it unfortunate. “This is not a public dialogue but a monologue with self, because the public is not being listened to in this. Whereas in a democracy, the voice of the public is at the top. It is the responsibility of every public servant to listen to them and solve their problems, but the present government is ignoring the serious problem like drug addiction,” he said.

Hooda said that it is the responsibility of the government to give the right direction to the youth power. “During the Congress tenure, realizing this responsibility, we created employment opportunities in the state,” he said.