Drug smugglers ‘fleeing’ Pb, says Cheema

Chandigarh: Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who is Chairman of Cabinet Sub-Committee for anti-drug campaign, on Wednesday said that the state government’s crusade against the drug menace is yielding significant results, with the Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign launched by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann gaining massive traction across the state.

He said that the drug smugglers are either fleeing the state or being apprehended by the police, paving the way for a drug-free Punjab.

Cheema visited Tarn Taran, Pathankot and Gurdaspur and held meetings with civil and police administration. He emphasised the importance of public participation, enhancing drug de-addiction efforts, intensifying police crackdowns on drug traders and promoting activities such as educational competitions and sports to engage the youth in adopting healthier lifestyles.