Drug-Free Haryana Cyclothon 2.0 flagged off with great fervor from Hisar

Chandigarh: In a move to make Haryana drug-free and safeguard its youth from the menace of drugs, the Drug-Free Haryana Cyclothon 2.0 was inaugurated in a grand manner from Hisar today. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini flagged off the Cyclothon, which will spread the message of a drug-free Haryana to every corner of the state, playing a vital role in raising awareness among the younger generation. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also administered a pledge to all youth and attendees to stand united against drug addiction and to actively contribute to building a drug-free Haryana.

Addressing the youth on the occasion, the Chief Minister expressed pride in the initiative. He said that today is a proud day for Haryana. As we observe the holy days of Navratri, the youth of the state have taken a solemn pledge to eliminate drugs from Haryana. While reiterating Haryana’s rich cultural identity, he said, “Desha Maa Desh Haryana, Jeet Doodh Dahi Ka Khana – wrestling is the pride of Haryana. Our strong wrestlers, valiant soldiers, and dedicated farmers define who we are. There is no room for drugs in such a state.” He said that over the next three weeks, the cyclothon will travel across every village in Haryana to create awareness and mobilise public support for a drug-free society.