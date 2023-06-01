Drop in average age of cancer patients linked to with tobacco consumption sparks concerns

Disturbing data from the State Cancer Institute reveals a concerning trend: the average age of cancer patients associated with tobacco consumption has significantly decreased over the past decade, plummeting from approximately 40 years to around 30 years. Experts warn that if tobacco products continue to be easily accessible, the average age may plummet further to as low as 20 years, leading to escalated healthcare costs and increased burdens on families.

Dr Surya Kant, Head of the Department of Respiratory Medicine at KGMU, shed light on the root cause of the issue, stating: “The main reason is easily available tobacco products. The sale of tobacco products within a 100-yard radius of educational institutions is strictly prohibited by law. Despite these regulations, the sale of tobacco products near schools and colleges continues unabated, flagrantly flouting the rules. This has resulted in an increasing number of students falling prey to addiction and its subsequent intoxicating effects. This deadly habit typically begins innocuously as a mere hobby, but it quickly escalates into a full-blown addiction.” Dr Tripathi emphasised the alarming impact of tobacco consumption, stating: “About 12 lakh people die every year due to tobacco consumption in India. The average age of starting tobacco use in India is 18.7 years. Men start using tobacco at a younger age than women do.”

Tobacco can cause 25 types of diseases and about 40 types of cancer. The Global Adult Tobacco Survey 2016-2017 reveals that approximately 27 crore people in India consume tobacco. Globally, there are 1.1 billion tobacco smokers and around 35 million smokeless tobacco users. Shockingly, smokers generally die ten years earlier than non-smokers, according to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. Tobacco consumption can lead to a wide range of diseases, including mouth cancer, throat cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, stomach cancer, and brain tumors.

The Department of Oncology at KGMU witnesses a daily influx of over a thousand patients seeking cancer treatment, with a significant portion of them suffering from tobacco-related cancers. Among these patients is an 18-year-old who recently had to undergo jaw removal due to oral cancer, underscoring the severity of the issue.

Dr Nihal Singh, a physician at the hospital, expressed grave concern over the rising number of tobacco-related cancer cases, stating: “Several other young patients with similar conditions are currently receiving care at the hospital. Shockingly, one young man admitted to the facility disclosed that he had been consuming Gutka, a tobacco-based chewing product, since the age of 12, ultimately leading to his diagnosis of oral cancer.” Dr Singh further emphasised the urgency of the situation, noting: “The average age of cancer patients has dropped from 40 to 30 years over the past decade, underscoring the urgency of the situation.” other chemical substances, with nicotine and tar being prominent. Extensive research has identified 70 chemical substances found in tobacco smoke to be carcinogenic. Dr Tripathi explained the harmful effects of smoking, stating: “When someone smokes, 30 per cent of the smoke goes to the lungs of the smoker, and 70 per cent remains in the surrounding environment, which affects family members and friends, known as indirect smoking. Smoking is the cause of 50 percent of deaths worldwide. It leads to problems such as high blood pressure, shortness of breath, and difficulties in daily activities.”

As the number of young individuals affected by cancer due to tobacco use continues to rise, urgent action is required. Banning the sale of tobacco products, coupled with advancements in cancer treatment and the availability of affordable generic drugs, holds the promise of a brighter future for those grappling with this devastating disease.