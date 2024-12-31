Drone show, remote-controlled lifebuoys: Tech to meet tradition at Maha Kumbh

New Delhi: Cutting-edge technology will light up the night sky of Sangam during the upcoming Maha Kumbh, as a fleet of 2,000 drones will take off in the holy city of Prayagraj to depict the mythical ‘Samudra Manthan’ and the emergence of ‘Amrit Kalash’.

The Union Culture Ministry on Tuesday said that Maha Kumbh 2025 is set to be a “divine and digitally advanced event”, reflecting the “seamless integration” of spirituality and technology.

Held every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh will be organised from January 13 to February 26 to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and spiritual traditions.

As part of the efforts to celebrate tradition while embracing technology, 360-degree virtual reality stalls will be set up in the fair area, officials said.

“These stalls will show videos of major events such as ‘peshwai’ (grand procession of ‘akhadas’), auspicious bathing days (‘snaan’), ‘Ganga aarti’, and multiple special footage from the grand festival of faith and harmony,” the ministry said in a statement.

A major attraction will be a drone show in the night skies of the holy city.

“A fleet of 2,000 drones will narrate the legendary tales of ‘Prayag Mahatmyam’ and ‘Samudra Manthan’, creating a magical evening spectacle over the Sangam Nose,” the ministry said.

The drone show will also depict the emergence of ‘Amrit Kalash’ (nectar pot), creating a “magical visual narrative in the evening sky”, the statement said.

The show will further highlight the religious and spiritual significance of Prayagraj, offering a unique experience for pilgrims and locals, it added.

The ministry said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government, the Maha Kumbh will stand as “a beacon of faith, innovation and global cultural unity”.

Expected to attract over 40 crore devotees from across the globe, the 45-day festival will showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and spiritual traditions.

The ministry said large-scale deployment of “remote-controlled lifebuoys” has also been introduced to enhance the safety of the devotees.

“These devices can rapidly reach any location and transport individuals to safety in case of emergencies, ensuring the well-being of the pilgrims,” it said.

In a first, ‘high-tech’ lost and found registration centres are being established in association with the state police, the ministry said.

These centres aim to reunite lost pilgrims with their families through digital registration of missing individuals, public announcements, and updates across social media platforms, along with police assistance for unclaimed individuals after 12 hours, as per the ministry statement.

Also, the deployment of 2,700 artificial intelligence-powered cameras will provide “real-time monitoring”, while facial recognition technology will be used at the entry points for enhanced safety, the ministry said earlier.

“A team of 56 cyber warriors will monitor online threats. Cyber help desks are being set up in all police stations,” it said.