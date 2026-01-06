Driving Progress, Powering Possibilities

With the countdown to Simhastha 2028 underway, road connectivity in Madhya Pradesh is undergoing a powerful transformation. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has directed that all proposed highway projects linked to Simhastha be completed within strict timelines, underscoring the fact that international events require world-class, safe and seamless mobility. Appreciating the pace of progress in Madhya Pradesh, he highlighted how strong coordination between the Central and State governments has significantly accelerated the implementation of national highway projects.

At a high-level review meeting held in New Delhi to boost expansion, strengthening and qualitative execution of national highways, Union Ministers, senior state leadership and officials reviewed every critical aspect — including beautification, bridge and culvert development, and rectification of accident-prone black spots. Roads, the Minister emphasised, are not just channels of transport, but the backbone of regional growth and public convenience. Therefore, ensuring safety, structural excellence and aesthetics must move hand-in-hand. Officials have been instructed to prioritise improvements at vulnerable stretches and to adopt corrective measures without delay.

Quality remains the foremost commitment. Special emphasis has been placed on superior construction standards, environmental balance and sustainability. The use of tree transplantation technologies instead of deforestation, strict adherence to engineering norms, and continuous interaction with contractors underline the seriousness with which the government is approaching each project. Maintenance, including patchwork quality, has also been brought under tighter monitoring. Toll roads must reflect the highest standards of performance, and any failure to meet quality benchmarks will invite strict action. Timely completion of projects has been reiterated as non-negotiable.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav described the review as a milestone that will strengthen institutional coordination and further enhance speed and quality in project delivery. Issues related to land acquisition, environmental clearances, construction supervision and time-bound execution have been addressed collectively, ensuring faster on-ground action. He stressed that a robust, modern and secure road network is essential for economic growth, industrial expansion, investment attraction and tourism development. Strengthened highways will not only improve mobility, but also stimulate business, logistics efficiency, agricultural marketing and employment.

Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh reaffirmed the State’s commitment to building a modern, resilient and future-ready highway network. National highway works are progressing rapidly, unlocking mobility benefits for citizens and economic momentum for the State. Expressing gratitude to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, he noted that rapid approvals and proactive Central support are helping Madhya Pradesh’s infrastructure leap forward.

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain informed that the State government is conducting monthly reviews to ensure timely completion, while expediting land acquisition and forest clearances. With December 2027 set as the target timeline for Simhastha-related completion, divisional and district administrations have been instructed to further accelerate execution. The State is also prioritising road safety to reduce accidents.

Madhya Pradesh today has over 9,300 km of national highways, forming a strong foundation for connectivity, development and secure mobility. With 61 national highway projects currently under implementation across various stages, the State is gearing up for a new era of world-class transportation infrastructure — faster roads, safer journeys and stronger economic growth.

The road to a better future for Madhya Pradesh is truly being built today.