Drinking water supply never halted before: Haryana CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Thursday accused the AAP of playing “dirty politics” and said that this was the first time when the supply of drinking water had been halted.

Addressing a news conference in Panchkula on the sidelines of an event, Saini said that instead of doing politics of development, the AAP was indulging in “dirty politics”.

“We used to get nearly 9,000 cusecs of water from them in April, May and June each year. Of this quantity, Delhi gets 500 cusecs, Rajasthan 800 cusecs... We are left with less than 7,000 cusecs,” he said.

“If Punjab remains thirsty, we will cut our share of water and give it to the people of Punjab, that is our culture”, he added.

“AAP should give up playing dirty politics. People of Delhi have shown them the door in the assembly polls. Mann sahab, do some work in Punjab’s interest and according to what people expect of you,” Saini said.