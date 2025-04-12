DRI seizes gold worth Rs 6.30 crore at Mumbai airport, two held

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has said that it has seized foreign-origin gold worth Rs 6.30 crore from a passenger at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here. Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officials intercepted a passenger who had arrived from Bangkok on Thai Airways flight TG 317. A detailed personal search led to the recovery of 14 gold bars of various weights, cumulatively weighing 6,735.42 grams. The gold, valued at approximately Rs 6.30 crore, had been cleverly concealed in the passenger’s shoe. “The concealment was ingenious, and the gold bars were found hidden in the footwear worn by the passenger,” a DRI official said. During questioning, the passenger voluntarily disclosed the identity of the intended recipient of the smuggled gold. Based on this information, the DRI apprehended the buyer as well. “In his statement, the buyer admitted to his involvement in the smuggling operation,” the official added.

Both the passenger and the buyer have been arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. The smuggled gold has been seized, and further investigation is currently underway. Earlier on February 14, the DRI said that it arrested three Iranians for allegedly smuggling gold at the Mumbai airport. According to an official statement, the officials of the DRI in Mumbai intercepted three Iranian nationals based on specific intelligence who were traveling from Dubai to Mumbai. During the search, officers discovered seven one-kilogram foreign-marked gold bars and one cut piece of a foreign-marked gold bar hidden in waist bags, concealed underneath the clothing of two of the passengers. The total quantity of gold seized amounts to 7.143 kilograms, valued at approximately Rs 6.28 crore. The gold was confiscated, and the three Iranian nationals were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.