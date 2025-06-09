DRDO’s strategic tech transfers signal shift toward indiginisation and global export capability

New Delhi: India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation has transferred nine advanced defence system technologies to ten industry partners. This is a big step forward in consolidating the country’s defence manufacturing capability. The Vehicles Research & Development Establishment, one of DRDO’s eight laboratories, formally handed over technologies in the presence of Chairman of DRDO Samir V. Kamat, who is also secretary of the department of Defence R&D on Saturday last week. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has procured various sophisticated defence platforms, among which are the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Recce Vehicle (Tracked) Mk-II and the Expandable Mobile Shelter. BEL has also acquired the Mounted Gun System, whereas the same has been licensed to Bharat Forge Limited as well.

Metaltech Motor Bodies has been awarded the technology for the Anti-Terrorist Vehicle (Tracked Version). A major transfer is the 70-ton Arjun Mk-1A Tank Transporter Trailer that has been handed over to a consortium led by BEML Limited, Tata International Vehicle Applications, SDR Auto, and John Galt International.

The firm has been licensed for the manufacture of the Vajra Riot Control Vehicle. BEML also procured the Unit Maintenance and Repair Vehicles made especially for the Arjun MBT. The Multi-Purpose Decontamination System has also been jointly transferred to Dass Hitachi and Goma Engineering, which marks another joint step towards strengthening India’s indigenous defence ecosystem.

The licensing agreements, exchanged in a formal ceremony, mark a major stride in aligning state-led innovation with private-sector manufacturing capabilities. In parallel, VRDE signed an MoU with COEP Technological University, Pune, to promote joint research in emerging defence technologies. This academia-industry collaboration aims to bridge a critical gap in India’s defence R&D by driving innovation in next-generation land systems and weapon platforms.

DRDO chief Kamat appreciated the indigenous systems’ performance in Operation Sindoor and suggested “surge capacity” in defence production, asking industries to come up with scalable models to provide fast strategic response. As per him, the technology transfers are in keeping with the government’s overall vision of self-reliance under the self reliance initiative of minimizing dependence on imports of foreign arms. By equipping Indian companies with vital know-how, DRDO not only addresses the risks associated with global supply chains but also increases India’s capacity to export high-value military platforms as a net exporter. The decision also promises economic growth, as defence exports emerge as one of the primary pillars of India’s international trade policy. DRDO’s recent engagement in the 2025 Paris Air Show is an indicator of its expanding ambitions of projecting indigenous capabilities on global stages and making strategic export alliances.

Nonetheless, India’s defence-industrial transformation is not an easy ride. In spite of this momentum, India is still short-changing its defence R&D in relation to international standards. Top-end systems like jet engines or stealth platforms remain elusive to complete domestic development, which is symptomatic of a more fundamental problem of inadequate coordination among research labs, public-sector enterprises, and private industry. As long as these institutional barriers are not addressed, there is a possibility that the momentum of indigenisation could taper.

Nonetheless, the initiative led by VRDE marks an important turning point. It constructs the architecture for a defence environment where public research, private industry, and academic research intersect. Institutionalizing cooperation, facilitating technology assimilation, and pursuing scalable manufacturing, India is laying the groundwork for a transformation of a generation’s duration—from an importer of defence to a manufacturing and innovation hub.

As the defence industry grows ever more core to India’s geopolitical and economic agendas, DRDO’s technology transfers are more than mere transactional licensing, they are strategic interventions that aim to reshape India’s place in the international defence landscape. Bringing this vision to fruition will take not only consistent policy push, but also a cultural transition toward risk-taking, long-horizon investment, and an integrated national innovation strategy.