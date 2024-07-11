DRDO sanctions 7 new projects to pvt sector

New Delhi: In a significant move to bolster the nation’s defence and aerospace sectors, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has awarded seven new projects to private industries under the Technology Development Fund (TDF) scheme. This initiative is part of the government’s broader ‘self-reliance’ push, aiming to strengthen the military-industrial ecosystem and foster innovation among Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and start-ups.



The projects, spanning various cutting-edge technologies, are expected to cater to the critical needs of the Indian Armed Forces and the aerospace and defence sectors. Indigenous Scenario and Sensor Simulation Toolkit: Awarded to Oxygen 2 Innovation Pvt Ltd in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, this project aims to develop a toolkit for pilot training simulators, enabling realistic scenario training, full mission planning, and large force engagement.

Underwater Launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV): Sagar Defence Engineering Pvt Ltd in Pune, Maharashtra, has been tasked with developing a versatile marine battlefield accessory for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) and Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA). Long-Range Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) for Detection and Neutralisation: IROV Technologies Pvt Limited in Kochi, Kerala, will work on dual-use systems for detecting, classifying, localising, and neutralising underwater objects, keeping key assets safe from potential threats. Ice Detection Sensor for Aircraft: Craftlogic Labs Pvt Ltd in Bengaluru, Karnataka, is developing a sensor to detect icing conditions in-flight, crucial for activating aircraft anti-icing mechanisms.

Radar Signal Processor with Active Antenna Array Simulator: Data Pattern (India) Limited in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, has been sanctioned to develop a system for testing and evaluating multiple short-range aerial weapon systems, serving as a foundational element for larger radar systems.

Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS)-Based Timing Acquisition and Dissemination System: Accord Software and Systems Pvt Ltd in Bengaluru has been tasked with indigenising timing acquisition and dissemination systems, utilising the Indian constellation for time acquisition and developing customisable timing systems for various applications. Graphene-Based Smart and E-Textiles for Multifunctional Wearable Applications: Alohatech Private Limited in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, will develop conductive yarn and fabric-making processes using graphene nanomaterials and conductive inks, leading to advanced nanocomposite materials for practical clothing applications.

Defence ministry officials emphasised that these indigenous technology developments will not only enhance the country’s defence capabilities but also stimulate the growth of the domestic defence industry, aligning with the government’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives.