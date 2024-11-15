DRDO completes flight tests of guided Pinaka weapon system

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Thursday completed the flight tests of the Guided Pinaka Weapon System, marking a significant milestone in the Provisional Staff Qualitative Requirements (PSQR) validation trials. These tests were conducted in three phases across various field firing ranges, showcasing the performance and capabilities of this advanced artillery system.

During the trials, key PSQR parameters such as range, accuracy, consistency, and rate of fire for multiple target engagement in salvo mode were rigorously evaluated. A total of twelve rockets from each

production agency were tested using two upgraded in-service Pinaka launchers. This comprehensive testing is crucial for ensuring that the Guided Pinaka meets the operational requirements of the Indian Armed Forces.

The Guided Pinaka is a precision strike variant of the Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), and it is entirely indigenous. The weapon system was designed and developed by the Armament Research and Development Establishment in collaboration with several key organisations, including the Research Centre Imarat, Defence Research and Development Laboratory, and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory. Production of the ammunition has been undertaken by Munitions India Limited and Economic Explosives Limited, while Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Larsen & Toubro have contributed to the development of the Pinaka launcher and Battery Command Post.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended the efforts of DRDO and the Indian Army in completing the PSQR validation trials. He remarked that the induction of the Guided Pinaka Weapon System will significantly enhance the artillery firepower of the Armed Forces, reinforcing India’s defence capabilities.

Samir V Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, also extended his congratulations to the teams involved in the trials. He noted that the rocket system has completed all prerequisite flight trials ahead of its induction into the Indian Army, further demonstrating DRDO’s commitment to enhancing India’s military capabilities through indigenous technology.

The successful completion of these flight tests positions the Guided Pinaka Weapon System as a critical asset for the Indian military, ensuring that it is well-equipped to meet the challenges of modern warfare.