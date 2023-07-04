Dr Shiv Singh Rawat honoured with World Environment and Livelihood Award

CHANDIGARH: Dr Shiv Singh Rawat has been conferred upon with “World Environment and Livelihood Award (WEAL)” for his outstanding contribution and achievement in the area of environment protection by Indian Institute of Environment and Ecology(IIEE) New Delhi on the occasion of 44th Foundation day of the IIEE.



Dr. Priyaranjan Trivedi, Chairman, IEEE informed that the International Association of Educators for World Peace (IAEWP) affiliated to the United Nations; Indian Institute of Environment and Ecology (IIEE) New Delhi; And the Governing Council of the Confederation of Indian Universities (CIU) have appreciated the outstanding contribution of Dr. Shiv Singh Rawat in the field of environment conservation and farmers’ livelihood; and have recommended to confer this award on him. Dr. Trivedi has called upon governments to take advantage of Dr. Rawat’s expertise.

, talent to build a clean, green and prosperous India so that the country can boldly face the challenges of the future - poverty, hunger, unemployment and It can help in preventing problems like pollution and climate change, extremism, intolerance and population explosion.

Dr Shiv Singh Rawat is a former Superintending Engineer Haryana Irrigation and Water Resources Department Gurgaon and Regional officer Atal bhujal yojna. He has visited Israeil and Australia for water conservation and management. He has dealt prestigious projects related to irrigation schemes and canal based drinking water to Southern Haryana including the millennium city Gurugram, and project for utilizing waste water for irrigation purpose and also rejuvenation of water bodies.

Dr. Shiv Singh Rawat, PhD from IIT Delhi has been actively involved in social services including Plantation of fruit trees, water awareness programs through Jal Panchayats, rejuvenation of water bodies-ponds and abandoned wells, promoting green energy through solar panels and solar street lights in government schools and villages. He is making sincere efforts to uplift the deprived and backward sections of the society and removal of the regional imbalance through his Antyodya mission.

Dr Rawat has so far planted around five lakh fruit plants through farmers of the rural areas of Palwal, Faridabad and Gurugram. Dr Rawat told that plants help to achieve major Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) defined by United Nations. Fruit plants helps to fight hunger, poverty, climate change and global warming. Environment protection is a national responsibility.