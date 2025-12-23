Dr Ramesh Bijlani recognised for pioneering mind-body medicine

New Delhi: Dr. Ramesh Bijlani, a former Professor and Head of the Department of Physiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has been recognised for his pioneering contributions to integrating yoga with contemporary medical science. The honour, highlighted by the Ministry of Ayush and acknowledged by AIIMS, celebrates decades of his work in advancing mind-body medicine.

A visionary physician, Dr. Bijlani played a key role in establishing the Integral Health Clinic at AIIMS in 2000. The clinic has since become a benchmark for yoga-based lifestyle modification programmes aimed at preventing and managing chronic diseases.

An accomplished academic and author, Dr. Bijlani has written over 30 books ranging from core physiology textbooks to children’s literature, and has published more than 250 research papers. Now associated with the Sri Aurobindo Ashram, he continues to promote holistic health through education and outreach, bridging the gap between modern medicine and spirituality.