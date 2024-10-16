Dozens held in Bahraich unrest; CM Yogi meets victim’s family

Lucknow: In a significant crackdown, 26 people were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the recent violence in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, says Shivesh Shukla, a police official.



To curb misinformation, internet services in the district have been suspended until October 16. The area is gradually returning to normalcy, with shops reopening on Tuesday afternoon in the affected regions. District Magistrate Monika Rani stated: “The situation in Bahraich remains tense but under control.”

As authorities strive to maintain order after the unrest, which saw more than 50 houses vandalised and abandoned as residents fled. In response, police patrolling has been intensified across a 20 km radius in the Hardi and Mahsi areas, with continuous surveillance by police vehicles and strict entry checks. Access to the affected areas is now restricted, with only those able to present valid Aadhaar identification being permitted entry.

Amid the tightened security measures, the family of Ram Gopal, who lost his life in the violence, met with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence. In an emotional encounter, Ram Gopal’s father pleaded for justice with folded hands before the CM. Mahsi MLA Sureshvar Singh accompanied the grieving family during the meeting. CM Adityanath assured them of a relief package, which includes Rs 10 lakh in financial aid, a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, an Ayushman Bharat health card and a contractual government job for Ram Gopal’s widow.

Security forces, including the Rapid Action Force (RAF), Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and local police, have been deployed in the violence-affected areas to maintain peace. The administration is currently assessing the extent of damage to the vandalised properties, according to Rani. Senior police officers, including ADG law and order Amitabh Yash, are stationed in Bahraich to closely monitor the situation.