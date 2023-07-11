Downpour causes damages worth Rs 4,000 cr in Himachal

Shimla: Alarmed over the widespread losses in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains, landslides and flash floods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu over the phone on Monday and inquired about the extent of the damages caused to life and property due to heavy rains and floods in Himachal Pradesh.



The Chief Minister, who has been monitoring the situation, told him that the state has been severely affected by floods and heavy rainfall, leading to extensive damage. He provided an update on the situation and sought liberal assistance from the Central government to tackle this natural calamity.

He said that the region had been experiencing incessant rainfall, leading to severe floods and landslides, besides damages caused to roads, water and electric supply. The calamity has resulted in the loss of 17 lives and caused widespread destruction, with property worth thousands of crore being swept away. The torrential rains have wreaked havoc on Himachal Pradesh, affecting the lives of many across the state, stated the chief minister, adding that the government was actively engaged in providing aid to those affected by the floods. Essential supplies were being provided to the stranded individuals and efforts were underway to airlift them once the weather conditions improved. Sukhu also expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Modi for deputing the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) by the central government to assist in the rescue operations. Meanwhile, Sukhu said after a review meeting that the initial estimate of loss was ranging from Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 4,000 crore.

To evaluate the damages caused, Sukhu directed the committee headed by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi to convene a meeting soon. He also directed all the deputy commissioners to remain vigilant for the next 10 days and provide all possible assistance to the affected persons.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives and property caused by the landslides and flash floods, the Chief Minister assured that the state government is making all-out efforts to tackle this situation efficiently.

He said that prompt rescue operations were launched in the affected areas and many precious lives had been saved by taking in-time action. He also directed for construction of Bailey Bridges to replace the damaged ones, in order to facilitate the stranded people.

Sukhu said that efforts were underway to evacuate around 300 stranded tourists and residents in Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu districts by using helicopters once the weather permits.



He directed to make adequate arrangements for accommodation, food, and essential items for the people stranded besides preparing a State-wise list of stranded tourists. He said that the torrential rains have caused huge losses in the State and caused much damage to life and property during the last few days.



Instructing Deputy Commissioners to expedite relief work Sukhu assured that the State Government will ensure sufficient funds available for assisting the affected people. He said that he would likely visit the affected areas soon to have on the spot assessment.

